eBay on Track to Add Crypto Payments

eBay may finally be adding crypto payments after many years of entertaining such an idea

E-commerce giant eBay is on track to add support for cryptocurrency payments as soon as this March, according to a recent report published by The Street.



CEO Jamie Iannone says that the new payment option is meant to attract younger customers:

On March 10, we're going to go deeper on all of these things, payments, advertising, our focus categories.

A slew of surveys shows that millennials tend to be the most crypto-friendly demographic, which explains eBay's upcoming pivot to crypto.



The popular e-commerce platform has so far shied away from fully embracing cryptocurrencies despite starting to dabble in non-fungible tokens last May.