eBay on Track to Add Crypto Payments

News
Mon, 02/28/2022 - 10:20
article image
Alex Dovbnya
eBay may finally be adding crypto payments after many years of entertaining such an idea
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
E-commerce giant eBay is on track to add support for cryptocurrency payments as soon as this March, according to a recent report published by The Street.

CEO Jamie Iannone says that the new payment option is meant to attract younger customers:

On March 10, we're going to go deeper on all of these things, payments, advertising, our focus categories.

A slew of surveys shows that millennials tend to be the most crypto-friendly demographic, which explains eBay's upcoming pivot to crypto.

The popular e-commerce platform has so far shied away from fully embracing cryptocurrencies despite starting to dabble in non-fungible tokens last May.

The trailblazing internet company, which was founded back in September 1995, first toyed with the idea of accepting Bitcoin all the way back in 2013 when the world's first cryptocurrency was still in its nascency.       

There was some speculation that eBay was readying to accept cryptocurrencies in 2019, but the company swiftly moved to deny such rumors.

The online auction house eventually stated that it was seriously considering enabling crypto payments amid massive speculative interest in the nascent asset class.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

