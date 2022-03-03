Ted Cruz: Texas Should Be "Ground Zero" for Crypto Industry

Texas Senator Ted Cruz sees his state becoming the world's biggest cryptocurrency hub, doubling down on his support for the fledgling sector

Texas Senator Ted Cruz has shared some words of support for crypto in his recent tweet, claiming that the "Lone Star State" should become "ground zero" for the industry.



The 51-year-old politician shared a picture from his meeting with "Mr. Wonderful," Kevin O'Leary, who has turned into a cautiously optimistic cryptocurrency advocate.

Enjoyed visiting this morning with ⁦@kevinolearytv⁩ re the future of #crypto and #bitcoin



Fascinating discussion. Texas should be ground zero for the crypto industry worldwide. pic.twitter.com/Ngnt4SAwA3 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 3, 2022

In February, Cruz, a former Republican presidential candidate, disclosed a Bitcoin purchase that was worth up to $50,000 made with the help of the River brokerage.



Cruz's allegiance to Bitcoin does not come as a surprise given that energy-rich Texas is a major Bitcoin mining hub.