Thu, 08/26/2021 - 16:01
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Cryptocurrencies are now too big to be ignored by the Chedi Andermatt
5-Star Hotel in Swiss Alps Starts Accepting Bitcoin and Ethereum
The Chedi Andermatt, a luxurious five-star hotel nestled in the heart of the Swiss Alps, has started accepting Bitcoin and Ethereum payments, Swiss newspaper Blick reports.

From now on, the hotel's guests can choose one of the two largest cryptocurrencies if they pay more than 200 Swiss francs (roughly $218).

This was not a spontaneous decision. The hotel has been mulling over accepting cryptocurrencies for four years.

Jean-Yves Blatt claims that growing cryptocurrency acceptance around the world has finally prompted the Chedi Andermatt to open its doors to the newfangled coins.

We have long known that cryptocurrencies also have a future in hotel operations.

German Luxury Brand Philipp Plein Starts Accepting Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum and Other Cryptocurrencies

Designed by Jean-Michel Gathy, the deluxe hotel aims to combine Swiss traditions with Asian modernity against the backdrop of Alpine tranquility.

A hotel
Image by blick.ch

The hotel has 123 lavish suites with Hästens boxspring beds. It also offers a Michelin-starred Japanese restaurant, saunas, yoga classes and a fitness center.

When it comes to outdoor activities, the hotel boasts its own golf course, sports center and other facilities.

Given that the price of a double room starts from 500 francs ($544), the hotel has made a wise move by catering to the growing number of crypto millionaires.

As reported by U.Today, the restaurant group of American billionaires announced that restaurant group Landry's would start accepting Bitcoin back in April.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

