Bitcoin and Google Play Cards Used by Victims of Canadian Scammers

News
Tue, 08/04/2020 - 19:47
Alex Dovbnya
Canadian scammers collect a $28,000 Bitcoin loot by posing as government employees
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

According to an Aug. 4 report published by Canadian outlet Global News, $78,000 has been paid to scammers as of recently.

Police found out that a total of $28,000 was sent with the help of Bitcoin to a fraudster who impersonated a Service Canada employee.

The victim was told about being arrested for fraud and money laundering, which were, of course, made-up charges.

After sending the required amount of BTC to the required address, this person was then contacted by an accomplice that posed as a Campbellford police officer.   

Related
Canadian Police Ring Alarm Over Elaborate Bitcoin (BTC) Scam

Another victim reportedly sent more than $50,000 via Google Play cards after finding out that its card information had been stolen by another suspect. 

Back in December 2019, U.Today reported about a Canadian couple whose house scammers threatened to blow up unless while demanding a Bitcoin payment.

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.


Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
5 days ago

Ripple’s Stuart Alderoty Explains How U.S. Can Implement Crypto Regulations

Alex Dovbnya
News
1 day ago

Roger Ver Names 3 Main Problems with Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

Alex Dovbnya
News
4 days ago

Ripple Paid $15.1 Mln in “Market Development Fees” to MoneyGram in Q2 2020
Alex Dovbnya
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settings