Bitcoin and Ethereum Now Accepted by Canadian Search and Rescue Organization

News
Fri, 05/20/2022 - 20:46
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The BCSARA has started accepting donations in Bitcoin and Ethereum
Cover image via www.flickr.com
The British Columbia Search and Rescue Association (BCSARA), a non-profit volunteer-based organization that provides support for the un-paid professional ground search and rescue community, has announced that it now accepts donations in Bitcoin and Ethereum, the two largest cryptocurrencies.

Crypto contributions will be accepted via CanadaHelps, the largest platform for donating and fundraising online in the country.

CanadaHelps also formed a tie-up with environmental software fintech-firm CarbonX in order to offset carbon emissions by purchasing carbon credits.

Kevin O’Leary Is Still Bullish on Bitcoin Despite Massive Correction
The minimum amount of donation is set at $100. All cryptocurrency contributions will be immediately converted into dollars.

Founded back in 2002, the BCSARA has delivered assistance, trading, and equipment to thousands of volunteers. The organization consists of 79 search and rescue groups. The BCSARA has rescued 2,100 people, according to data provided on its website.

Earlier this month, the Wikimedia Foundation moved to ban cryptocurrency donations due to their adverse environmental impact.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

