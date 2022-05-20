Bitcoin and Ethereum Now Accepted by Canadian Search and Rescue Organization

The British Columbia Search and Rescue Association (BCSARA), a non-profit volunteer-based organization that provides support for the un-paid professional ground search and rescue community, has announced that it now accepts donations in Bitcoin and Ethereum, the two largest cryptocurrencies.



Crypto contributions will be accepted via CanadaHelps, the largest platform for donating and fundraising online in the country.



CanadaHelps also formed a tie-up with environmental software fintech-firm CarbonX in order to offset carbon emissions by purchasing carbon credits.

The minimum amount of donation is set at $100. All cryptocurrency contributions will be immediately converted into dollars.Founded back in 2002, the BCSARA has delivered assistance, trading, and equipment to thousands of volunteers. The organization consists of 79 search and rescue groups. The BCSARA has rescued 2,100 people, according to data provided on its website.Earlier this month, the Wikimedia Foundation moved to ban cryptocurrency donations due to their adverse environmental impact.