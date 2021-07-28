BIT Mining Acquires $6.6 Million Worth of Bitcoin Mining Machines

U.S.-listed Chinese firm BIT Mining has announced its plan to purchase 2,500 new mining machines that are cumulatively worth $6.6 million.



The new equipment will be deployed in Kazakhstan, a Central Asian country that is poised to become a new mining hub after China's clampdown.

BIT Mining, formerly known 500.com, was initially an online lottery company. It decided to pivot to crypto in January when Bitcoin was in the middle of another bull run. After acquiring several batches of miners, 500.com then moved to change its name in February.



The shares of the Shenzhen-based company are trading under the BTCM ticker on the New York Stock Exchange.



Prior to announcing its most recent purchase, BIT Mining had already installed 3,819 Bitcoin mining machines in Kazakhstan. In addition, 4,033 ASICs have already been shipped and are waiting to be deployed.



According to its press release, the company intends to further extend its cryptocurrency business.

Bitcoin's coal problem