Garlinghouse and Novogratz React to Warren's Push to Regulate Cryptocurrencies

Wed, 07/28/2021 - 07:01
Alex Dovbnya
Cryptocurrency luminaries have weighed in on Elizabeth Warren’s most recent comments
Garlinghouse and Novogratz React to Warren's Push to Regulate Cryptocurrencies
Elizabeth Warren’s most recent push to crack down on cryptocurrencies has attracted strong rebukes within the cryptocurrency community.  

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz said that the Massachusetts senator didn’t seem “so progressive” to him because of her anti-crypto comments.

During a July 27 hearing held by the U.S. Senate Banking Committee, Warren described the industry as "shadowy" and "faceless": 

Instead of leaving our financial system at the whims of giant banks, crypto puts the system at the whims of some shadowy faceless group of super coders and miners, which doesn’t sound better to me.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse looked at the things on the bright side, taking note of the progress that lawmakers have made when it comes to understanding crypto.

As reported by U.Today, Warren also sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, pressing her to deal with numerous risks posed by stablecoins and decentralized finance.

