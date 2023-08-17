Binance v. SEC Protective Order Motion Set for New Venue

Thu, 08/17/2023 - 08:56
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Binance's protective order motion will now be heard in magistrate court
A few days ago, the U.S. arm of Binance exchange filed a protective order against the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its excessive encroachment in its bid to gather evidence in its charges against the firm. In a new twist, Judge Amy Berman Jackson referred the case to a magistrate court, which will be presided over by Judge Faruqui.

Related
'They Didn't Sue FTX' Binance CEO on Broad SEC Crackdown

Many industry experts indicated earlier that this is likely the direction in which the protect order filing will go. The referral to a lower court is an attempt by Judge Jackson not to derail from the crux of the matter at hand.

The SEC has accused Binance of illegally serving U.S. customers while also supporting the trading of unregistered crypto securities. With more than 10 offenses levied against the trading platform, current indications show that Binance and its affiliates are unwilling to explore the option of settlement with the SEC and are thus ready to take the fight all the way.

The case might seem complicated at this time considering the layer of complexity being added to the brawl by both parties. However, there is enough time for both Judge Jackson and Judge Faraqui to address the matter at hand.

Drawing insights from related cases

While Binance may be fighting the SEC alone as a company, the trading platform is drawing deep insights from other high-profile cases in the industry like that of Ripple Labs and the SEC as well as that of Coinbase and the market regulator.

Related
Jim Cramer Calls SEC's Lawsuit 'Devastating' for Binance

Since there is a great deal of intersection between the charges on both outfits, a win from one might translate to a win in the other, as the basis for such a win will be used as a precedent. Based on this, many consider the Ripple win through the positive XRP lawsuit as a big win for the broader digital currency ecosystem.

#Binance
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

