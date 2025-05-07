Advertisement
    Binance Research: Crypto Users Become More Tech Savvy

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Wed, 7/05/2025 - 13:38
    80% of Asian cryptocurrency users enabled 2FA for trading, while separate trading password is set by one user out of three, new Binance report says
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Binance (BNB), the world's largest cryptocurrecy exchange by trading volume and net user count, surveyed 30,000 traders across Asia to identify the most crucial trends in cybersecuity for the region. Per the report, Binancians adopt not only basic but also advanced security practices. 

    Crypto users are definitely getting more serious about security: Binance

    A total of 80.5% of cryptocurrency users in Asia have enabled 2FA, suggesting that basic safety practices are widely adopted. A significant 73.3% also said they double-check recipient addresses before making transfers, showing attentiveness to daily risk, Binance's new report on crypto security reveals.

    Only 21.5% of respondents use anti-phishing codes, while just 17.6% have enabled address whitelisting. Over a third of users still store their private keys on internet-connected devices – with that number climbing to 42% in Southeast Asia. 

    These behaviors suggest that while the crypto community is getting savvier, ongoing education is still essential to close the existing gaps and promote more advanced security practices.

    Increased trust in cryptocurrency exchanges and their security initiatives is yet another finding of the survey by Binance (BNB). While 40.7% of respondents reported having experienced some form of crypto-related scam, the majority now show increased readiness to act.

    Over half said they would immediately contact their exchange to freeze assets if targeted. Trust in exchange-based protection systems is also high, with 84% of users expressing confidence in tools like Binance’s SAFU (Secure Asset Fund for Users), which serves as an emergency user protection reserve.

    $4.2 billion of losses prevented by Binance

    The survey revealed that 62.5% of respondents consider real-time threat interception to be their top security priority. More than half expressed interest in device-level protections, such as alerts for malware or compromised devices.

    Jimmy Su, Binance’s Chief Security Officer, highlights that Binance (BNB) has always remained committed to upholding the strictest security practices for all of its customers:

    As the industry evolves, so do the tactics of bad actors. We’re investing heavily in localized anti-scam education that is practical, accessible, and tailored to users’ real needs.

    In 2024 alone, the Binance (BNB) security team prevented more than $4.2 billion in potential user losses, helped to recover $88 million in stolen or misplaced assets, and shielded over 2.8 million users from malicious actors.

