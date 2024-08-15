Binance Launches New Futures Listings: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Major crypto exchange Binance has announced a new futures listing. According to a recent announcement, Binance Futures stated it will launch the GUSDT Perpetual Contract and RAREUSDT Perpetual Contract on Aug. 15, 2024, at 12:30 p.m. UTC and 1:00 p.m. UTC, respectively, with up to 50x leverage.

Binance Futures will launch the GUSDT Perpetual Contract and RAREUSDT Perpetual Contract at



🗓️ August 15 2024, 12:30 (UTC) and August 15 2024, 13:00 (UTC) respectively



Read more ➡️ https://t.co/SeMPjO1RYC pic.twitter.com/biKsKbp01r — Binance Futures (@BinanceFutures) August 15, 2024

Binance states that the listings are intended to expand trading choices offered on Binance Futures and enhance users’ trading experience.

In a similar move, Binance Futures will launch the BANANA Perpetual Contract on the same day, Aug. 15, at 2:00 a.m. (UTC), offering up to 50x leverage.

Other announcements

According to a recent announcement, Binance will remove and cease trading for BLZ/FDUSD, IMX/TRY and PORTO/BTC spot trading pairs on Aug. 16 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC). This decision, it says, was based on its most recent reviews.

To protect users and maintain a high-quality trading market, Binance undertakes periodic reviews of all listed spot trading pairs and may delist chosen spot trading pairs owing to various factors, such as poor liquidity and trade volume. Delisting a spot trading pair does not affect the tokens' availability on Binance Spot. This is because users can still trade the spot trading pair's base and quote assets on Binance's other trading pairs.

In a separate announcement, Binance Margin will be delisting the following cross margin pairs: BICO/BTC and DAR/BTC on Aug. 22 at 6:00 a.m. (UTC). Isolated margin pairs BICO/BTC, BNT/BTC, DAR/BTC and UTK/BTC will also suffer the same fate.

Binance users are urged to close their positions and/or transfer their assets from margin wallets to spot wallets before the cessation of the above-mentioned margin trading pairs on Aug. 22 at 6:00 a.m. (UTC) to prevent losses, as they may not be able to update their positions during the delisting process.