Binance Finds Solution to Stop Investors Scared by FTX Crash From Leaving: Details

Mon, 01/16/2023 - 16:15
Yuri Molchan
The biggest crypto trader shows institutional investors that it can be safer than FTX
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

As reported by Bloomberg, Binance has found a way to ease concerns of institutional investors regarding their crypto assets that were raised after Binance’s ambitious rival FTX collapsed at the start of November last year.

From now on, Binance allows investors to keep the collateral for their leveraged positions off the platform. Binance Custody will help here, which stores assets in cold wallets.

Cold wallets are not connected to the Internet, Binance reminded investors, so their crypto used for backing their leveraged trades will be secure there. Once the trades are done, the coins will be unlocked and the customer will have access to them again.

Binance Custody, which was launched last year, is registered in Lithuania.

After FTX crashed and became insolvent, along with its founder Sam Bankman-Fried and his trading company Alameda Research (which pulled Binance into insolvency along with it), horrified and shocked investors began frantically withdrawing crypto from Binance and other crypto exchanges as they were afraid to see their funds misused as well. They took billions of crypto off Binance, in particular.

However, head of the exchange, CZ, calmly commented that this was regular transactions. He added that Binance saw a lot more withdrawals when LUNA token crashed.

About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

