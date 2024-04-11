AI Plans for New Business Venture Shared by Former Binance Boss CZ

Advertisement

Former boss of cryptocurrency trading giant Binance, Changpeng Zhao (widely known as CZ), has published another update on how his new business venture is advancing toward launch.

Among other things, CZ shared that he will need to implement AI tools to allow his company to produce its product – online lessons.

CZ shares his AI plans

In his tweet, Zhao wrote that his “Giggle Academy” is making progress, although “not all linear.” The team is currently busy brainstorming the best way to launch the first online lesson. Earlier, CZ wrote on X/Twitter that his education start-up plans to give free education classes, and English lessons in particular.

Now, according to CZ, the team is debating what it should look like, what game engine should be involved, particular features and animation, etc. CZ admitted that this is “start up mode” all over again, but he seems to be happy about this.

CZ first announced his new business project on March 19. He tweeted that it would be “Free basic (grade 1-12 ish) education, for all. No revenue. Gamified. Adaptive.” He also then said the company was hiring, and the team would be small. Anyone hired would work directly with CZ.

In the above-mentioned tweet, he shared that they have already hired enough talented teachers who can create digital content. But they still need more developers for “Giggle Academy.”

CZ faces major prison term

As reported by U.Today, CZ was forced to step down from his Binance CEO position due to charges by the U.S. Department of Justice against Binance, and him personally. The charges were about violating money laundering laws (the Bank Secrecy Act in particular).

Binance agreed to pay a staggering fine of $4.3 billion, and CZ leaving his CEO post was part of the deal. However, later, CZ pleaded guilty and first faced a likelihood of 10 years in prison. Later, this term was extended to 18 years.

Immediately after announcing his resignation, CZ wrote on X/Twitter that he did not have any plans to start a new business. CZ said he would get into passive investing and would possibly become a minority token/shareholder in start-ups that focus on blockchain, AI, biotech or DeFi.