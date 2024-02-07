Advertisement
AD

Binance DOGE, SHIB and XRP Reserves Top 100%

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Binance has released its latest report showing DOGE, XRP and SHIB balances
Wed, 7/02/2024 - 14:48
Binance DOGE, SHIB and XRP Reserves Top 100%
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Binance, one of the leading crypto exchanges globally, has unveiled its latest proof-of-reserves report, showing Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP balances.

Advertisement

Binance’s DOGE, SHIB and XRP Holdings

As outlined in the report, the exchange's net holdings in these three cryptocurrencies are quite substantial, with approximately 12.2 billion DOGE, 69.4 trillion SHIB and 2.7 billion XRP in reserves. 

Related
Here's How Much Dogecoin (DOGE), SOL, XRP Binance Holds

Notably, when comparing customer net balances to Binance's net balances, it becomes apparent that Binance holds a slightly larger amount of these assets than its users, with ratios of approximately 100.6%, 103.6% and 101% for DOGE, SHIB, and XRP, respectively.

This revelation sheds light on Binance's strategy to ensure adequate liquidity and manage its risk profile effectively. By holding reserves slightly exceeding those of its users, Binance can navigate market fluctuations and sudden spikes in demand more efficiently, thereby enhancing the overall stability of its platform.

Despite Binance's robust reserves, DOGE, SHIB and XRP witnessed notable declines compared to the previous months. DOGE decreased by approximately 259,000, SHIB by about 3.3 trillion and XRP by approximately 67.2 million. Conversely, digital assets like USD Coin (USDC) and Solana (SOL) experienced notable increases in reserves, highlighting the inherent volatility of crypto markets.

Crypto market trends and analysis

It is essential to contextualize these findings within the broader crypto market dynamics. The report reveals a decline in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) holdings by approximately 1.3% and 1.98%, respectively, compared to January. 

Related
WSJ Says Binance’s Finances Remain “a Mystery”

This observation aligns with broader market movements and investor sentiment toward these leading cryptocurrencies.

Monitoring fluctuations in crypto deposits and reserves across platforms like Binance is crucial for understanding broader market trends and anticipating future price movements. These insights inform traders, investors and analysts in making informed decisions within the crypto market.

#Binance
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image 225 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Disappear From Major US Exchange in Unknown Wallet
2024/02/07 14:46
225 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Disappear From Major US Exchange in Unknown Wallet
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image XRP Advocate Sounds Alarm as SEC Aims at Ripple's Institutional Operations
2024/02/07 14:46
XRP Advocate Sounds Alarm as SEC Aims at Ripple's Institutional Operations
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Major Bitcoin ETF Effect Revealed on Coinbase, Kraken and Bitstamp
2024/02/07 14:46
Major Bitcoin ETF Effect Revealed on Coinbase, Kraken and Bitstamp
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Enter New Chapter in Blockchain History: ICB Network Update
Ondo Finance Brings Real-World Assets and Yield-Bearing Stablecoin-Alternative, USDY, to Sui
Polkadot Hacker House Set to Offer Developers Ultimate Coworking Experience at ETHDenver
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Binance DOGE, SHIB and XRP Reserves Top 100%
225 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Disappear From Major US Exchange in Unknown Wallet
XRP Advocate Sounds Alarm as SEC Aims at Ripple's Institutional Operations
Show all