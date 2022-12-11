WSJ Says Binance’s Finances Remain “a Mystery”

Sun, 12/11/2022 - 16:41
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Many questions about Binance’s reserves remain unanswered after a recent “audit” report, according to a recent report published by the Wall Street Journal
WSJ Says Binance’s Finances Remain “a Mystery”
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to a recent report by the Wall Street Journal, Binance’s finances remain a mystery in spite of its recent effort to bring more transparency to the table.  

Earlier this week, auditing firm Mazars released an “audit” report, stating that the exchange’s reserves are fully collateralized. The users of the top centralized exchange hold roughly $9.7 billion, and the company covers 101% of the aforementioned funds. 

However, Douglas Carmichael, former chief auditor of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), says that the Mazars report doesn’t actually answer questions about whether the funds are sufficiently collateralized. 

Related
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Might Be Hinting at Another Plunge

Mazars also didn’t express “an assurance conclusion,” which means that the numbers might not be entirely accurate. There was no information regarding the exchange’s total assets and total liabilities.  

The Paris-based auditor claims that it was following a procedure requested by Binance. 

The rapid implosion of the FTX exchange promoted other major industry players to provide users with more transparency regarding their reserves. 

As reported by U.Today, according to a recent report by Ark Invest, centralized exchanges recorded the largest net outflows in history. 

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image U.S. Senator Claims That Crypto Shouldn’t Exist
12/11/2022 - 18:44
U.S. Senator Claims That Crypto Shouldn’t Exist
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image XRP Price Analysis for December 11
12/11/2022 - 14:41
XRP Price Analysis for December 11
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Cardano Ecosystem Ends Week With Strong Growth, Here Are Key Achievements
12/11/2022 - 13:48
Cardano Ecosystem Ends Week With Strong Growth, Here Are Key Achievements
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev