Binance Delivers $1 Billion Blow to Crypto Bears

Mon, 03/13/2023 - 08:22
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Binance, one of world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has announced conversion of remaining funds from its Industry Recovery Initiative from BUSD stablecoin to native cryptocurrencies like BTC, BNB and ETH
Binance Delivers $1 Billion Blow to Crypto Bears
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has delivered a $1 billion blow to crypto bears by announcing the conversion of the remaining funds from its Industry Recovery Initiative from BUSD stablecoin to native cryptocurrencies like BTC, BNB and ETH.

The announcement was made by Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao on Twitter, who also stated that some fund movements would occur on-chain, ensuring transparency.

This move by Binance is a clear indication of the exchange's belief in the future growth of the cryptocurrency market.

The announcement energized the cryptocurrency community, with many predicting that this move could be the catalyst for a sudden surge in the prices of BTC, ETH and BNB.

Ki Young Ju, CEO of on-chain data provider CryptoQuant, took to Twitter to opine that the announcement would result in $1 billion buying pressure for these cryptocurrencies.

Related
Is Circle's USDC Stablecoin Crisis a Blessing in Disguise for Bitcoin?
Binance's decision comes amid mounting struggles for U.S.-based cryptocurrency businesses as banking challenges continue to pose a significant obstacle.

Signature Bank, a New York-based financial institution that recently made a bid to attract cryptocurrency deposits, was forced to shut down abruptly after regulators warned that keeping the bank open could destabilize the entire financial system, adding to the confusion and uncertainty on the market.

Tech-friendly Silicon Valley Bank and Silvergate also went underwater last week. "Silvergate, Silicon Valley and Signature all shuttered. Depositors will be made whole, but there's basically nobody left to bank crypto companies in the US," trader Scott Melker tweeted.

In the wake of these events, U.S. regulators have taken measures to bolster confidence in the country's banking system, but with interest rates set to rise and the financial system still vulnerable, investors are left grappling with perplexing uncertainty and unpredictability.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Circle Business Operations to Resume Monday Morning: CEO
03/13/2023 - 08:15
Circle Business Operations to Resume Monday Morning: CEO
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Ripple Has Exposure to SVB: CEO
03/13/2023 - 06:10
Ripple Has Exposure to SVB: CEO
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Reclaims $21,000 Amid SVB Chaos
03/12/2023 - 19:41
Bitcoin (BTC) Reclaims $21,000 Amid SVB Chaos
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

Binance Delivers $1 Billion Blow to Crypto Bears
Binance Delivers $1 Billion Blow to Crypto Bears
Circle Business Operations to Resume Monday Morning: CEO
Circle Business Operations to Resume Monday Morning: CEO
Ripple Has Exposure to SVB: CEO
Ripple Has Exposure to SVB: CEO
Bitcoin (BTC) Reclaims $21,000 Amid SVB Chaos
Bitcoin (BTC) Reclaims $21,000 Amid SVB Chaos
SHIB Price Analysis for March 12
SHIB Price Analysis for March 12
Bitcoin Price to Plunge Back Below $4,000, Peter Schiff Predicts
Bitcoin Price to Plunge Back Below $4,000, Peter Schiff Predicts
Trillions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) Left Whales' Bags on Shibarium Release Day
Trillions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) Left Whales' Bags on Shibarium Release Day
Is Circle's USDC Stablecoin Crisis a Blessing in Disguise for Bitcoin?
Is Circle's USDC Stablecoin Crisis a Blessing in Disguise for Bitcoin?
Ripple's CTO Guarantees Update on SVB Exposure: Details
Ripple's CTO Guarantees Update on SVB Exposure: Details
XRP Price Analysis for March 12
XRP Price Analysis for March 12
Show all