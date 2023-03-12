Is Circle's USDC Stablecoin Crisis a Blessing in Disguise for Bitcoin?

Sun, 03/12/2023 - 13:51
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The recent crisis surrounding Circle's USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin may have inadvertently boosted Bitcoin, as people are turning to it to achieve a synthetic USD due to the collapse of USDC
Is Circle's USDC Stablecoin Crisis a Blessing in Disguise for Bitcoin?
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The recent crisis surrounding Circle's USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin may have inadvertently boosted Bitcoin, according to an analysis by Twitter user Byzantine General.

The analysis suggests that people have resorted to buying Bitcoin and shorting cross 1x inverse to achieve a synthetic USD, which has resulted in extreme negative funding because so many are doing it. Byzantine General believes that this trend may provide an incentive to pump the flagship cryptocurrency.

Some members of the crypto community have expressed skepticism about Byzantine General's analysis, arguing that current rates are mostly driven by panic buying and spot buying from people getting out of USDC. They claim that open interest is not growing and volume doesn't seem like outliers. However, other members of the community see merit in Byzantine General's analysis, suggesting that the collapse of the USDC may be causing a shift towards Bitcoin.

Related
Shytoshi Kusama Reveals New Shiba Inu (SHIB) Metaverse Screenshot
USDC, a vital component of the cryptocurrency market and designed to maintain a steady $1 value backed by cash and short-term Treasuries, plunged below its intended 1-1 dollar peg after its connection to the failed Silicon Valley Bank was exposed.

About $3.3 billion of USDC's reserves were linked to the bank, and its value plummeted to as low as 81.5 cents. Other minor stablecoins like DAI and Pax Dollar have also slipped from their pegs, indicating a wider sense of anxiety.

In the absence of clarity about the return of deposits, USDC has fallen below $1, and concerns about the wider implications of Silicon Valley Bank's collapse have spread. However, stablecoin Tether has so far remained stable at $1, despite previous scrutiny over its reserves.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin has been largely unaffected by the USDC crisis, with some crypto analysts suggesting that the crisis may actually be a blessing in disguise for the crpyto king as it drives investors towards the more established and stable cryptocurrency.

While the implications of the USDC crisis are yet to be fully understood, some crypto experts believe that the crisis may have a positive effect on Bitcoin's value. Byzantine General's analysis, while not universally accepted, provides an interesting perspective on the potential consequences of the USDC crisis.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Ripple's CTO Guarantees Update on SVB Exposure: Details
03/12/2023 - 13:29
Ripple's CTO Guarantees Update on SVB Exposure: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image XRP Price Analysis for March 12
03/12/2023 - 12:50
XRP Price Analysis for March 12
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image XRP Ledger Was First Blockchain With Stablecoins: Ex-Ripple Director
03/12/2023 - 12:30
XRP Ledger Was First Blockchain With Stablecoins: Ex-Ripple Director
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

Is Circle's USDC Stablecoin Crisis a Blessing in Disguise for Bitcoin?
Is Circle's USDC Stablecoin Crisis a Blessing in Disguise for Bitcoin?
Ripple's CTO Guarantees Update on SVB Exposure: Details
Ripple's CTO Guarantees Update on SVB Exposure: Details
XRP Price Analysis for March 12
XRP Price Analysis for March 12
XRP Ledger Was First Blockchain With Stablecoins: Ex-Ripple Director
XRP Ledger Was First Blockchain With Stablecoins: Ex-Ripple Director
Cardano's Djed Gains Traction and Overtakes USDT Amid Stablecoin Drama
Cardano's Djed Gains Traction and Overtakes USDT Amid Stablecoin Drama
Vitalik Buterin Deposited 500 ETH to Mint This Token, Here's Why
Vitalik Buterin Deposited 500 ETH to Mint This Token, Here's Why
Shiba Inu (SHIB): Blockchain Dev Excited as Shibarium Beta Launch Kicks Off Road Map Progress
Shiba Inu (SHIB): Blockchain Dev Excited as Shibarium Beta Launch Kicks Off Road Map Progress
XRP Reaches Pivotal Support Level: Will It Bounce From Here?
XRP Reaches Pivotal Support Level: Will It Bounce From Here?
Shiba Inu Burn Machine Has No Effect on 590 Trillion SHIB Supply, Data Shows
Shiba Inu Burn Machine Has No Effect on 590 Trillion SHIB Supply, Data Shows
XRP Community Awaiting Ripple’s Answers on Failed Silicon Valley Bank Exposure
XRP Community Awaiting Ripple’s Answers on Failed Silicon Valley Bank Exposure
Show all