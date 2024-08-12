    Binance Delists 15 Coins, Bitcoin Gold and Monero Included

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Binance announces massive delisting of 15 cryptocurrencies, Monero and Bitcoin Gold out too
    Mon, 12/08/2024 - 9:09
    Binance Delists 15 Coins, Bitcoin Gold and Monero Included
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, has announced a thunderous update to its platform, including the exclusion of 15 cryptocurrencies from its quotes. The decision, which takes effect on Sept. 1, 2024, will affect a range of tokens.

    Advertisement

    Most known among them are Bitcoin Gold, a well-known fork of the original Bitcoin, and Monero, a well-known privacy coin and old-timer cryptocurrency. Users holding any of the affected instruments will have until this date to withdraw them from the black-and-yellow platform.

    Related
    Binance Moves 137 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB): Details
    Sun, 08/11/2024 - 11:30
    Binance Moves 137 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB): Details
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin (BTC): Extreme Fear Returns Following Most Recent Price Drop
    XRP Golden Cross Secured? Hidden Shiba Inu (SHIB) Signal, Bitcoin (BTC) Crucial $60,000 Resistance Reached
    Saylor's Big Bitcoin Gamble Turns 4. Here's How MicroStrategy Stock Has Performed
    XRP Gears Up for Biggest Breakout in Price History

    It is important to note that Binance will be converting the remaining holdings of these 15 cryptocurrencies into USDC, a stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar, to ensure a smooth transition. The conversion process is set to happen between September and March. After that, users will get the same value of their assets in the stablecoin. 

    Binance says it will send users detailed notifications about the conversion process, including specific exchange rates, by next week.

    Why?

    The exchange's decision was justified as part of its ongoing efforts to optimize its platform and provide users with a more focused trading environment. It is possible that, on the one hand, the crypto giant wants to remove those tokens that have no marketability in themselves and are in fact manipulated by their creators.

    Related
    200 Million XRP in 24 Hours — What's Going On?
    Sat, 08/10/2024 - 20:00
    200 Million XRP in 24 Hours — What's Going On?
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    On the other hand, the exchange has undergone significant regulatory pressure in recent years, and it is also preferable to remove dubious and suspicious assets before they are banned again.

    #Binance
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 12, 2024 - 8:28
    Former Goldman Analyst Predicts at Least 25 Meme Coins in Top 100
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Aug 12, 2024 - 8:28
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) 'Higher Low' Spotted: Trend Reversal Possibilities
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Mario Mosböck Partners With CoinPoker to Build the Best Online Poker Site, Showcasing PoR on the Blockchain
    Bitcoin.com Launches V-Card Debit Card In Self-Custody Bitcoin and Crypto DeFi Wallet App
    Matthew Hayward Joins PrimeXBT as Senior Market Analyst to Lead Analysis and Education
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance Delists 15 Coins, Bitcoin Gold and Monero Included
    Former Goldman Analyst Predicts at Least 25 Meme Coins in Top 100
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) 'Higher Low' Spotted: Trend Reversal Possibilities
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD