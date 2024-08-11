    Binance Moves 137 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB): Details

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Binance actively redistributing their funds amid liquidity crunch
    Sun, 11/08/2024 - 11:30
    Binance Moves 137 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB): Details
    A large portion of more than 135 billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens were recently transferred by Binance. It is quite hard to find the exact reasoning behind the move, that is why the more likely reasoning here is a simple redistribution of funds rather than a large withdrawal. This significant transfer has a reason, even though there has not been an official statement.

    The reallocation of funds to increase liquidity is unquestionably one of the primary drivers behind this transfer. Binance may be making the most of its SHIB holdings, which are spread across multiple wallets to improve liquidity management and guarantee seamless operations. The balances in various wallets stabilizing could be another factor. A large transfer of this kind might be a regular procedure to guarantee that SHIB reserves are sufficiently dispersed throughout Binance's network, considering how frequently exchanges need to balance their wallets to effectively handle user withdrawals and deposits.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    In terms of price analysis, the latest SHIB/USDT chart displays a trend that is slightly bullish following a protracted uptrend. SHIB price has attempted to breach resistance levels shown by the orange and blue lines, which stand for the 50 and 100 EMAs, respectively. The market is still viewed as generally bearish, so SHIB still faces difficulties despite the minor uptick.

    It is evident from the signals that SHIB is having difficulty keeping up its upward momentum. In contrast to a strong recovery, the summary primarily presents a negative outlook for the future with increased on-chain and exchange signals suggesting a possible further decline. Based on the indicators, it appears that there has not been enough recent movement in the SHIB price to change the generally negative outlook.

    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

