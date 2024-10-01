Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for October 1

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins could not hold the bullish trend, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

BNB chart by CoinStats

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has fallen by 1.44% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's drop, the price of BNB keeps looking bearish on the hourly chart. If the breakout of the local support level of $565.20 happens, the energy might be enough for a test of the $560 range tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of BNB is far from the main levels. In this case, one should pay attention to the bar's closure in terms of yesterday's low. If it happens below it, the fall may continue to the $550 area within the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is bearish. The price of the native exchange coin keeps going down after a false breakout of the resistance of $612.60. If buyers cannot seize the initiative shortly, the correction may lead to a test of the $520 zone soon.

BNB is trading at $566.90 at press time.