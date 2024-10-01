Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for October 1

    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long can drop of Binance Coin (BNB) last?
    Tue, 1/10/2024 - 15:12
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most of the coins could not hold the bullish trend, according to CoinStats.

    BNB chart by CoinStats

    BNB/USD

    The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has fallen by 1.44% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's drop, the price of BNB keeps looking bearish on the hourly chart. If the breakout of the local support level of $565.20 happens, the energy might be enough for a test of the $560 range tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of BNB is far from the main levels. In this case, one should pay attention to the bar's closure in terms of yesterday's low. If it happens below it, the fall may continue to the $550 area within the next few days.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is bearish. The price of the native exchange coin keeps going down after a false breakout of the resistance of $612.60. If buyers cannot seize the initiative shortly, the correction may lead to a test of the $520 zone soon.

    BNB is trading at $566.90 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

