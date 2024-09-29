    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for September 29

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Is price of Binance Coin (BNB) ready for breakout?
    Sun, 29/09/2024 - 16:00
    Some coins have returned to the red zone at the end of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BNB/USD

    The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has fallen by 0.87% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 2.86%.

    On the hourly chart, the price of BNB is returning to the local support level of $593.1. If the drop continues, one can expect a breakout followed by a move to the $590 zone.

    On the bigger time frame, the picture remains bearish. If buyers want to be back in the game, they need to restore the rate to the resistance of $616.

    From the midterm point of view, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) has made a false breakout of the resistance of $612.6. If the weekly candle closes far from it, there is a chance of a correction to the $580 range next week.

    BNB is trading at $596.5 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

