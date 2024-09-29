Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for September 29

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Some coins have returned to the red zone at the end of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has fallen by 0.87% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 2.86%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BNB is returning to the local support level of $593.1. If the drop continues, one can expect a breakout followed by a move to the $590 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the picture remains bearish. If buyers want to be back in the game, they need to restore the rate to the resistance of $616.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) has made a false breakout of the resistance of $612.6. If the weekly candle closes far from it, there is a chance of a correction to the $580 range next week.

BNB is trading at $596.5 at press time.