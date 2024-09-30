    Original U.Today article

    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for September 30

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long can correction of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and XRP last?
    Mon, 30/09/2024 - 15:44
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A new week has started with a market correction, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    BTC chart by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 2.77% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, the rate of BTC is falling after a failed attempt to fix above the $66,000 zone. If today's bar closes near its low, there is a chance to see a test of the $60,000-$62,000 range by the end of the week.

    Bitcoin is trading at $63,966 at press time.

    ETH/USD

    The rate of Ethereum (ETH) is also going down today.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    The price of ETH is falling after a false breakout of the resistance of $2,702. Until the rate is below that mark, bears are controlling the market situation.

    In this case, traders may witness a more profound decrease to the $2,500-$2,550 zone.

    Ethereum is trading at $2,614 at press time.

    XRP/USD

    XRP is not an exception to the rule, falling by 2.19%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the price of XRP is not ready yet to keep growing. If the candle closes far from the resistance of $0.6586, the decline may continue to important zone of $0.60 shortly.

    XRP is trading at $0.6230 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

