BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for September 30

A new week has started with a market correction, according to CoinStats.

BTC chart by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 2.77% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of BTC is falling after a failed attempt to fix above the $66,000 zone. If today's bar closes near its low, there is a chance to see a test of the $60,000-$62,000 range by the end of the week.

Bitcoin is trading at $63,966 at press time.

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) is also going down today.

Image by TradingView

The price of ETH is falling after a false breakout of the resistance of $2,702. Until the rate is below that mark, bears are controlling the market situation.

In this case, traders may witness a more profound decrease to the $2,500-$2,550 zone.

Ethereum is trading at $2,614 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is not an exception to the rule, falling by 2.19%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the price of XRP is not ready yet to keep growing. If the candle closes far from the resistance of $0.6586, the decline may continue to important zone of $0.60 shortly.

XRP is trading at $0.6230 at press time.