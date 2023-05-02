Original U.Today article

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for May 2

Tue, 05/02/2023 - 15:45
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long is drop of Binance Coin (BNB) going to last?
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for May 2
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The market is trading sideways today, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is one of the biggest losers today, going down by 2.75%.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

Despite the fall, the rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has sharply bounced off the local support level at $322.9. At the moment, traders should pay attention to the daily closure. If it happens near the resistance at $325.8, the growth may continue to the $330 zone.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the situation is quite the opposite, as the rate is located closer to the support than to the resistance. If buyers cannot cope with sellsers' pressure, the breakout of the $320 mark may be a prerequiste for a sharp drop to the $300-$310 zone.

Related
SHIB Price Analysis for April 30

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

BNB/BTC chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart against Bitcoin (BTC), the price of Binance Coin (BNB) could not keep up yesterday's growth; however, the rate keeps trading sideways. As none of the sides has seized the initiative yet, ongoing consolidaiton in the range of 0.011-0.0118 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

BNB is trading at $325 at press time.

#Binance coin price prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image SHIB Price Analysis for May 2
05/02/2023 - 19:05
SHIB Price Analysis for May 2
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Here's Why Bitcoin Derivatives Surged to $56,000 on Bitfinex
05/02/2023 - 18:08
Here's Why Bitcoin Derivatives Surged to $56,000 on Bitfinex
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Cardano's (ADA) Next Price Target Will Surprise You
05/02/2023 - 17:00
Cardano's (ADA) Next Price Target Will Surprise You
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan