SHIB Price Analysis for April 30

Sun, 04/30/2023 - 18:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
For how long will SHIB trade sideways?
The majority of the coins are back in the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has fallen by 0.51% over the last 24 hours.

On the local chart, the rate of SHIB has set the support level at $0.00001021. The price has touched it several times, which means that bears are not giving up. If the closure happens below it, that might be a prerequisite for a blast to the $0.00001015 area.

The situation has almost not changed on the daily chart as the rate is far from the key levels. The volume has declined, which means that bulls are not ready to buy at the moment.

In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $0.000010-$0.00001050 is the more likely scenario for the next days.

On the bigger time frame, the rate is located near the interim support level at $0.00000965. This mark plays an important role for buyers as if closure below it occurs, the drop can continue to the next level at $0.00000714.

SHIB is trading at $0.000001023 at press time.

About the author
With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

