SHIB Price Analysis for April 30

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The majority of the coins are back in the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has fallen by 0.51% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the local chart, the rate of SHIB has set the support level at $0.00001021. The price has touched it several times, which means that bears are not giving up. If the closure happens below it, that might be a prerequisite for a blast to the $0.00001015 area.

Image by TradingView

The situation has almost not changed on the daily chart as the rate is far from the key levels. The volume has declined, which means that bulls are not ready to buy at the moment.

In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $0.000010-$0.00001050 is the more likely scenario for the next days.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate is located near the interim support level at $0.00000965. This mark plays an important role for buyers as if closure below it occurs, the drop can continue to the next level at $0.00000714.

SHIB is trading at $0.000001023 at press time.