Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for January 20

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls are trying to hold the gained initiative as most of the coins are in the green zone.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) could not join the list of rising coins, falling by 0.44%.

On the hourly chart, the price has found local support at $286.6. If the slight growth continues and the price comes back to the $290 mark, there are chances to see the test of the resistance at $295.5 shortly.

On the daily time frame, Binance Coin (BNB) remains bullish despite the slight correction today. Buyers will keep controlling the initiative until the price is above the support at $286.6.

However, it is too early to think about the sharp rise as the native exchange coin needs more time to accumulate power. All in all, the more likely scenario is sideways trading in the range of $290-$300.

On the daily chart against Bitcoin (BTC), the situation remains bearish. Currently, the rate has come back to the support level of 0.013679. If closure happens near it, the breakout may lead to a sharp drop to the 0.0013228 mark.

Binance Coin is trading at $289.17 at press time.