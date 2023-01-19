DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for January 19

Original U.Today article

Can meme coins return to growth after ongoing correction?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The cryptocurrency market could not keep rising, and most of the coins are back in the red zone.

DOGE/USD

DOGE is one of the biggest losers today, falling by almost 7% over the last 24 hours.

On the daily chart, traders should pay attention to the support level at $0.08. The selling volume is rising, which means that bears are not going to give up.

If the candle closes below the mentioned mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a sharp drop to $0.076.

DOGE is trading at $0.08025 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is more of a loser than DOGE, going down by 9.84%.

Despite a sharp decline, the price of SHIB remains above the important level of $0.00001111. If buyers can hold this mark, the growth may continue to $0.00001150 by the end of the month.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001122 at press time.