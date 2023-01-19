Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for January 19

Thu, 01/19/2023 - 15:40
Denys Serhiichuk
Can meme coins return to growth after ongoing correction?
The cryptocurrency market could not keep rising, and most of the coins are back in the red zone.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE is one of the biggest losers today, falling by almost 7% over the last 24 hours.

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, traders should pay attention to the support level at $0.08. The selling volume is rising, which means that bears are not going to give up.

If the candle closes below the mentioned mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a sharp drop to $0.076.

DOGE is trading at $0.08025 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is more of a loser than DOGE, going down by 9.84%.

SHIB/USD chart by Trading View

Despite a sharp decline, the price of SHIB remains above the important level of $0.00001111. If buyers can hold this mark, the growth may continue to $0.00001150 by the end of the month.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001122 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

