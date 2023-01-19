DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for January 19

The cryptocurrency market could not keep rising, and most of the coins are back in the red zone.
DOGE/USD
DOGE is one of the biggest losers today, falling by almost 7% over the last 24 hours.
On the daily chart, traders should pay attention to the support level at $0.08. The selling volume is rising, which means that bears are not going to give up.
If the candle closes below the mentioned mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a sharp drop to $0.076.
DOGE is trading at $0.08025 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB is more of a loser than DOGE, going down by 9.84%.
Despite a sharp decline, the price of SHIB remains above the important level of $0.00001111. If buyers can hold this mark, the growth may continue to $0.00001150 by the end of the month.
SHIB is trading at $0.00001122 at press time.