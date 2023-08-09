Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for August 9

Original U.Today article

How great are chances to see price blast of Binance Coin (BNB)?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls remain more powerful than bears, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has risen by 0.50% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

Despite a slight rise, the rate of BNB remains bearish as the price is coming back to the local support level of $243.50. If the daily closure happens around that mark, the breakout may lead to a test of the $240 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

Today's rise has not affected the general position of BNB on the daily time frame. Neither buyers nor sellers have seized the initiative yet, which is confirmed by the low volume.

All in all, ongoing sideways trading between $240 and $250 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) is looking bearish on the daily chart, as the price keeps falling after a failed attempt to fix above the resistance at 0.008437. If buyers cannot get back in the game soon, there is a high chance of seeing a test of the 0.008 area shortly.

BNB is trading at $244 at press time.