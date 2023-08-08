Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for August 8

Tue, 08/08/2023 - 18:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long is bounce back of XRP going to last?
XRP Price Analysis for August 8
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The correction might have ended as coins are back to the green area.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has risen by 2.11% over the last 24 hours.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

Despite today's rise, the rate of XRP remains looking bullish as the price is again testing the resistance at $0.6288. If a breakout happens, the upward move may continue to the $0.64 zone soon.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of XRP keeps rising after a false breakout of the support at $0.61. If today's candle closes with no long wick, there is a chance of seeing a local rise to the $0.64-$0.65 area until mid-August.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

A similar picture can be seen on the weekly chart; however, traders should focus on the bar's closure. If it happens far from $0.61, one can expect a bounce back to the $0.68 mark by the end of the month.

XRP is trading at $0.6277 at press time.

#XRP Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Bitcoin Bull Mike Novogratz Says There's No Risk of Run on Tether
08/08/2023 - 17:01
Bitcoin Bull Mike Novogratz Says There's No Risk of Run on Tether
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for August 8
08/08/2023 - 17:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for August 8
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Paints Candle of Hope
08/08/2023 - 17:00
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Paints Candle of Hope
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan