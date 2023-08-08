XRP Price Analysis for August 8

The correction might have ended as coins are back to the green area.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
XRP/USD
The rate of XRP has risen by 2.11% over the last 24 hours.
Image by TradingView
Despite today's rise, the rate of XRP remains looking bullish as the price is again testing the resistance at $0.6288. If a breakout happens, the upward move may continue to the $0.64 zone soon.
Image by TradingView
On the daily time frame, the rate of XRP keeps rising after a false breakout of the support at $0.61. If today's candle closes with no long wick, there is a chance of seeing a local rise to the $0.64-$0.65 area until mid-August.
Image by TradingView
A similar picture can be seen on the weekly chart; however, traders should focus on the bar's closure. If it happens far from $0.61, one can expect a bounce back to the $0.68 mark by the end of the month.
XRP is trading at $0.6277 at press time.