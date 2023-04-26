Original U.Today article

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for April 26

Wed, 04/26/2023 - 18:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Is today's rise prerequisite for further growth?
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for April 26
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The correction may have ended on the cryptocurrency market, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has increased by 3.49% over the last 24 hours.

BNB/USD chart byTradingView

Image by TradingView

On the local chart, the rate of BNB has broken the resistance at $339.7. Currently, one should pay attention to whether buyers can hold the gained initiative and hold the price above that mark.

Related
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for April 25

If they manage to do that, the rise may lead to the test of the $350 zone tomorrow.

BNB/USD chart byTradingView

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price is getting back to the recently formed resistance level at $350. If today's closure happens with no long wicks, there is an opportunity to see a test of the mentioned mark soon.

BNB/BTC chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

The completely opposite picture can be seen on the daily chart against Bitcoin (BTC). The price has stayed low after the false breakout of the resistance at 0.012068. As there are no reversal signals yet, the decline may continue to the nearest important zone around 0.011. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the month.

BNB is trading at $341.3 at press time.

#Binance coin price prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Ethereum's $5 Million Per Day Burn Not Helping Market Price
04/26/2023 - 17:00
Ethereum's $5 Million Per Day Burn Not Helping Market Price
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Shiba Inu Rival Baby Doge Now Accessible to 60 Million Trust Wallet Users
04/26/2023 - 16:22
Shiba Inu Rival Baby Doge Now Accessible to 60 Million Trust Wallet Users
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for April 26
04/26/2023 - 16:20
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for April 26
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for April 26
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for April 26
Ethereum's $5 Million Per Day Burn Not Helping Market Price
Ethereum's $5 Million Per Day Burn Not Helping Market Price
Shiba Inu Rival Baby Doge Now Accessible to 60 Million Trust Wallet Users
Shiba Inu Rival Baby Doge Now Accessible to 60 Million Trust Wallet Users
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for April 26
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for April 26
Solana Wallet Phantom Extends Support for Ethereum and Polygon
Solana Wallet Phantom Extends Support for Ethereum and Polygon
XRPL Accelerator Program Launches, 37 Billion DOGE at Risk If Price Drops to This Level, BONE Achieves Listing on Major Asian Exchange: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
XRPL Accelerator Program Launches, 37 Billion DOGE at Risk If Price Drops to This Level, BONE Achieves Listing on Major Asian Exchange: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Cardano Djed Stablecoin to Open Doors for Ethereum Developers: Details
Cardano Djed Stablecoin to Open Doors for Ethereum Developers: Details
Ripple Announces Grants Giveaway to XRP Ledger Developers
Ripple Announces Grants Giveaway to XRP Ledger Developers
XRP Makes Remarkable Comeback, Surging by $1.3 Billion in Market Cap
XRP Makes Remarkable Comeback, Surging by $1.3 Billion in Market Cap
Arbitrum (ARB) up 11%, Here Are 2 Obvious Reasons Why
Arbitrum (ARB) up 11%, Here Are 2 Obvious Reasons Why
Show all