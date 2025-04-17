Binance CEO Makes Unexpected Bitcoin Remark: Community Reacts

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Binance CEO Richard Teng made a statement about Bitcoin in a recent tweet. Teng stated in an X post that Bitcoin is "the only truly neutral currency—available 24/7 worldwide, without bias or borders. In a world of rising tensions and tariffs, BTC stands strong."

The Binance CEO highlights Bitcoin's strength and resilience; the fact that it is not controlled by any central authority makes it a borderless, censorship-resistant store of value.

Teng’s statement comes at a time when the macroeconomic landscape remains uncertain, with ongoing shifts in global trade dynamics fueling significant volatility across the crypto and equity markets. His statement highlights Bitcoin’s core principles: decentralization, accessibility and neutrality.

In a tweet earlier this week, the Binance CEO predicted Bitcoin's upward momentum, adding that "countries and corporations that buy Bitcoin early will benefit from the upward momentum. Those who delay adoption risk paying a premium later."

State of Bitcoin markets

Despite Bitcoin’s noteworthy resilience, it has not been immune to the increased volatility observed on global markets, seeing its greatest drawdown of the 2023-2025 cycle.

According to Glassnode, Bitcoin’s realized cap has reached an all-time high of $872 billion, yet monthly growth has slowed to +0.9%. Amid an extremely challenging market backdrop, it is impressive that Bitcoin capital flows remain positive. However, the recent slowdown might suggest that investor appetite is softening, signaling continued risk-off sentiment.

Bitcoin's Realized Profit and Loss, adjusted for volatility, also shows a near-equal balance in recent weeks. This suggests saturation in investor activity and often precedes a consolidation phase as the market searches for new equilibrium.

Meanwhile, volatility-adjusted Net Realized Profit/Loss for BTC has reverted to its long-term median. This historically marks the boundary between bull and bear regimes, placing the market at a critical juncture for determining direction.