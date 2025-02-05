Advertisement
    Binance CEO Ignites Community With Major Motivational Statement

    By Yuri Molchan
    Wed, 5/02/2025 - 12:43
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Richard Teng, the chief executive officer of the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance, who took over leadership after CZ stepped down, has sparked a hot discussion in the crypto community with his fresh X post.

    Teng motivates crypto community

    Binance CEO Teng published a post in which he discussed the importance of two aspects while creating a business product not only in the blockchain sphere but in any other one – motivation and discipline.

    The top executive, who leads the world’s biggest crypto trading platform, believes that discipline is much more important than just motivation. He tweeted: “Motivation fades. Discipline lasts.” This sort of echoes motivational tweets that CZ used to publish when he spearheaded Binance about the importance of thinking long term and those in which he recommended to focus on “buidling.”

    Teng’s X post also contains an infographic to illustrate his statement.

    The Binance community of crypto investors and traders eagerly responded to his statement. Many commentators shared Teng’s enthusiasm about discipline as the only driver of builders, while some argued that both motivation and discipline are equally important when creating something new that may have a big impact and disrupt the blockchain sphere in the future.

    Build and learn in times of market crash – Teng 

    In one of his recent tweets, Teng mentioned the importance of building while crypto markets face a massive crash, as occurred on Monday. “When markets slow down, it's the perfect time to build and learn!” he told the community.

    He reminded the audience that it is a key winning strategy to place one’s focus on product development, on improving one’s technical skills, exploring new protocols, and connecting with crypto communities when markets are down. “Use quieter periods to strengthen your foundation and prepare for opportunities,” he wrote.

    Bitcoin pares losses

    The world’s largest digital currency Bitcoin finally saw the end of the massive 5.5% fall on Tuesday triggered by China giving a mirror-like response to Trump’s implementation of 10% trade tariffs on Chinese imports and introduced tariffs on goods from the US.

    By now, Bitcoin has partly recovered, gaining 1.36% and changing hands at $97,890 at the time of this writing.

    On Monday, BTC bottomed at $92,830 having lost more than 12% since Friday.

