Binance CEO Richard Teng Reveals Platform’s Focus for 2025

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Richard Teng, the chief executive officer (CEO) and the world’s largest cryptocurrency trading platform Binance, has taken to his official account on the X social media network (widely famous as Twitter in the past) to reaffirm the things Binance to focus on this year.

Teng shares things Binance to focus on in 2025

He stated that the things Binance focuses on remain clear, enumerating them for the crypto community: “Continuous education. Enhanced user protection. Leading compliance standards.”

Earlier this week, Binance's boss shared his recommendations on how to survive the current cryptocurrency market crash.

Advertisement

Binance CEO shares key advice on crypto markets

On Monday, Binance chief executive tweeted that it is normal for traders to panic during market volatility and sudden sell-offs. He reminded the community that the current market decline is not the first one in the history of crypto and “it won’t be the last one.”

Addressing the Binance community, he shared three key pieces of advice on how to survive the current market crash. As Bitcoin first crashed by 9% on Monday and then again by 3.65% today after a 10% recovery, Richard Teng said that it is important to remember that the market downsize is temporary since it works in cycles similar to traditional markets.

The good news is that per Teng the overall trajectory of the crypto market has been targeted on growth.

The second piece of advice is that now is the perfect time to “build and learn”, when markets fall, according to Teng. The CEO believes that now is a perfect time to work on developing new products, improving technical skills, studying new projects, etc.

The final observation shared by the Binance boss with the community is that as the “crypto market matures, volatility will become less of a concern.” During this market downturn, digital assets gain utility value, he pointed out.

Bitcoin recovers after today's fall

The world’s bellwether cryptocurrency Bitcoin has regained 1.55% and is changing hands at $99,800. That small rebound took place after a 3.72% decline suffered by BTC after China implemented tariffs on US imports, mirroring a similar movement from the US on Saturday.

President Trump also imposed tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada. However, after negotiations, he suspended those tariffs for a month to begin with.