Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Binance CEO Confirms Commitment to Three Crucial Principles

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 27/03/2025 - 9:16
    Binance CEO Richard Teng breaks silence on ethics in blockchain industry
    Advertisement
    Binance CEO Confirms Commitment to Three Crucial Principles
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Richard Teng, the CEO of Binance, recently reaffirmed the company’s commitment to transparency, security and compliance, but his timing has raised eyebrows as the statement collides with growing speculation that the black-and-yellow crypto behemoth played a role in an attack on Hyperliquid, a decentralized exchange that many believe threatens the dominance of centralized platforms like Binance itself. 

    Advertisement

    The irony of Teng’s words is not lost on the crypto community, as Binance finds itself at the center of yet another controversy.

    Related
    Binance's CZ Appears on Foresight News Cover: ‘Four Months In Prison Reshaped My Life’
    Wed, 03/26/2025 - 13:25
    Binance's CZ Appears on Foresight News Cover: ‘Four Months In Prison Reshaped My Life’
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Binance CEO Confirms Commitment to Three Crucial Principles
    XRP: Worst Scenario Just Played Out
    Another Billion SHIB Suddenly Gets Burned – Shiba Inu Exec Reacts
    Ripple Execs Join Ghibli-Style Portrait Trend Powered by OpenAI

    The series of events fueling these suspicions is alarming and intricate. An unidentified attacker initiated a calculated strategy involving shorting JELLY futures while purchasing the meme coin on-chain at the same time, artificially inflating its price. 

    Advertisement

    This was followed by an intentional self-liquidation, forcing Hyperliquid’s liquidity provider to absorb a $4.5 million loss. 

    As the price of JELLY continued to climb due to spot purchases, a second wallet took a long position, reaping significant profits, while Hyperliquid struggled to contain its exposure. The exchange ultimately suffered more than $10 million in losses.

    Binance and Hyperliquid drama

    The controversy, however, lies in the origin of the attack funds. Blockchain analysis traced the capital used to execute the operation back to OKX and Binance, fueling speculation that centralized exchanges orchestrated the attack to destabilize Hyperliquid. This theory gained traction when both exchanges announced the listing of JELLY perpetual futures right during the attack.

    Thus, Teng’s words about transparency and compliance now sit uncomfortably in the midst of this situation.

    Related
    Binance Issues Crucial Market Maker Alert
    Tue, 03/25/2025 - 10:38
    Binance Issues Crucial Market Maker Alert
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    It is worth pointing out that Hyperliquid responded by delisting JELLY and activating its Auto-Deleveraging (ADL) mechanism, which forcibly closed all positions at a fixed price of $0.0095. Some users accused the platform of unfairly determining this settlement price.

    #Binance #Cryptocurrency

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 27, 2025 - 8:35
    XRP: Worst Scenario Just Played Out
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 27, 2025 - 8:10
    Another Billion SHIB Suddenly Gets Burned – Shiba Inu Exec Reacts
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Solpot Emerges as Solana's Premier On-Chain Platform, Distributes Over $400K in Free Rewards
    Traders Fair 2025: Bringing Global Finance to Mexico City
    Shaping the Future of Banking in Southern Africa: Innovation, Connectivity, and Financial Resilience
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Solpot Emerges as Solana's Premier On-Chain Platform, Distributes Over $400K in Free Rewards
    Traders Fair 2025: Bringing Global Finance to Mexico City
    Shaping the Future of Banking in Southern Africa: Innovation, Connectivity, and Financial Resilience
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance CEO Confirms Commitment to Three Crucial Principles
    XRP: Worst Scenario Just Played Out
    Another Billion SHIB Suddenly Gets Burned – Shiba Inu Exec Reacts
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD