    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for March 23

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 23/03/2025 - 15:00
    Does rate of Binance Coin (BNB) have strength to rise?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market is slightly rising at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

    BNB chart by CoinStats

    BNB/USD

    The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has fallen by 0.67% since yesterday, while the price change over the last week has made up +4.51%.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BNB is closer to the support than to the resistance. 

    If sellers' pressure continues, one can expect a breakout of the bottom level, followed by a further drop to the $615 mark.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, traders should pay attention to the $643.72 level. Until it breaks out, there is a chance to see a decline to the $600 area. Such a scenario is relevant untli the end of the next week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, neither bulls nor bears are dominating. In this case, traders are unlikely to witness sharp moves any time soon.

    BNB is trading at $623.41 at press time.

    #Binance coin price prediction

