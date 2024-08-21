Binance Announces Removal of 9 Trading Pairs: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Binance has announced that it will be delisting a number of spot trading pairs. The reason for this is Binance's evaluation of all listed spot trading pairs on a regular basis, analysis of their performance and liquidity.

The exchange will stop trading for nine trading pairs on Aug. 23. This decision is based on their liquidity, market performance and popularity among investors.

Usually low trading volume and inappropriate liquidity are key reasons behind removal from Binance and similar trading platforms. Luckily, it does not mean you will not be able to trade underlying assets. The key difference is the presence of pairs on the live market.

The exchange is concentration on already popular trading pairs that users constantly choose to maintain with the proper liquidity and various trading opportunities. Underlying tokens will be available on alternative trading pairs that are both liquid enough and popular among investors.

By using alternative trading pairs that are available on Binance Spot, users can carry on trading the base and quote assets of the delisted pairs. While some trading pairs are taken off the market, tokens are still treadable within the Binance ecosystem.

Numerous trading pairs are also being added to the platform. Binance announced the listing of nine trading pairs, and some of them include MATIC, TON and DOGE. Dogecoin and TON remain among the most popular assets on the market, and with the inflow of Japanese traders, Binance announces the opening of JPY trading pairs.

Binance is constantly extending its trading options and guaranteeing a stable and active trading environment, which is why they decided to delist some of their assets and add. You can always consult the original announcement in English on the official Binance website.