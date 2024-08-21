    Binance Announces Removal of 9 Trading Pairs: Details

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Binance announces relatively large delisting
    Wed, 21/08/2024 - 12:25
    Binance has announced that it will be delisting a number of spot trading pairs. The reason for this is Binance's evaluation of all listed spot trading pairs on a regular basis, analysis of their performance and liquidity

    The exchange will stop trading for nine trading pairs on Aug. 23. This decision is based on their liquidity, market performance and popularity among investors.

    Usually low trading volume and inappropriate liquidity are key reasons behind removal from Binance and similar trading platforms. Luckily, it does not mean you will not be able to trade underlying assets. The key difference is the presence of pairs on the live market.

    The exchange is concentration on already popular trading pairs that users constantly choose to maintain with the proper liquidity and various trading opportunities. Underlying tokens will be available on alternative trading pairs that are both liquid enough and popular among investors.

    By using alternative trading pairs that are available on Binance Spot, users can carry on trading the base and quote assets of the delisted pairs.  While some trading pairs are taken off the market, tokens are still treadable within the Binance ecosystem. 

    Numerous trading pairs are also being added to the platform. Binance announced the listing of nine trading pairs, and some of them include MATIC, TON and DOGE. Dogecoin and TON remain among the most popular assets on the market, and with the inflow of Japanese traders, Binance announces the opening of JPY trading pairs. 

    Binance is constantly extending its trading options and guaranteeing a stable and active trading environment, which is why they decided to delist some of their assets and add. You can always consult the original announcement in English on the official Binance website.

