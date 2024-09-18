    Binance Announces Launch of Its Own Telegram Game

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Binance joins race for Telegram mini apps dominance
    Wed, 18/09/2024 - 12:40
    Binance Announces Launch of Its Own Telegram Game
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, Binance, recently revealed that its brand-new Telegram mini-game Moonbix will soon be available. The game was leaked before its scheduled release date, which led to the announcement

    Advertisement

    Although the community was excited by the early reveal, Binance is still improving the game to guarantee a seamless user experience when it launches officially. Binance issued a statement apologizing for the early leak, promising to deliver the best product possible to users. 

    The business added that it is examining each user's case individually for those impacted. In order to complete the game and get ready for its official release, Binance has asked the community to exercise patience. Meanwhile, users are advised by Binance to exercise caution when dealing with impersonation accounts that might deceive players. 

    Advertisement

    Related
    SHIB on Brink Of Mysterious Evolution: Shiba Inu Executive
    Wed, 09/18/2024 - 10:12
    SHIB on Brink Of Mysterious Evolution: Shiba Inu Executive
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Users are also encouraged by Binance to join its official group for questions and discussions. With multiple platforms launching mini-games that let users farm points and partake in other entertaining activities, the Telegram mini-game craze has been rapidly gaining traction. 

    With Moonbix, Binance appears to be leveraging this trend by providing users with an easy-to-use yet interactive way to stay involved with their favorite platforms. These mini-games are a well-liked tool for increasing user engagement because players enjoy farming points and rewards.

    Binance's choice to introduce Moonbix is not really surprising, considering how mini-games or mini-apps are ruling the play-to-earn or tap-to-earn field in the crypto-related games space. Hamster Kombat is one of the biggest mini-games on Telegram that attracted millions of players without even launching an official token.

    #Binance
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 18, 2024 - 12:36
    Bitcoin to Skyrocket After Fed Rate Cut, Anthony Scaramucci Makes Epic BTC Prediction
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Sep 18, 2024 - 12:06
    "Wen ADA?" Cardano Founder Sends Trolling Message to Gemini at TOKEN2049
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Korea Blockchain Week 2024 Sets New Benchmarks with Record Attendance and Groundbreaking Web3 Innovations
    Ibiza NXT 2024: Faces of the Future – Discover the People Shaping the Future of Web3 and Music
    Unique Network Leads the Way in Cross-Chain NFT Transfers on Polkadot
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance Announces Launch of Its Own Telegram Game
    Bitcoin to Skyrocket After Fed Rate Cut, Anthony Scaramucci Makes Epic BTC Prediction
    "Wen ADA?" Cardano Founder Sends Trolling Message to Gemini at TOKEN2049
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD