Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Binance and US SEC Agree to Pause Lawsuit for 60 Days: Details

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 11/02/2025 - 12:42
    Advertisement
    Binance and US SEC Agree to Pause Lawsuit for 60 Days: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and crypto trading platform Binance recently filed a joint action regarding their ongoing litigation. Specifically, this joint action aims to halt the agency's lawsuit against the exchange for 60 days. 

    Advertisement

    What next for Binance v. SEC case

    Fox Business Journalist Eleanor Terret brought the community’s attention to the news in an X post. This joint action marks the first pause on crypto litigation since Mark Uyeda resumed office as acting chair of the commission. 

    Related
    Ex-Binance Chief CZ Reminds Followers of His Golden Rule for Crypto Wealth
    Mon, 02/10/2025 - 08:37
    Ex-Binance Chief CZ Reminds Followers of His Golden Rule for Crypto Wealth
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    As a result, community members are now wondering about the case's implications on the broader crypto market. Eleanor pointed out that the parties plan to issue a joint status report at the end of the 60 days. The essence of this report is to see whether to continue the stay.

    Meanwhile, Binance and the SEC noted in the joint filing that the new SEC crypto task force could have a possible bearing on the case.

    Implication for other crypto lawsuits

    Eleanor said she expects to see more nonfraud cases, such as Ripple, Coinbase and Kraken, follow a similar manner to Binance. The crypto community has expressed mixed sentiment concerning the news about the SEC’s 60-day litigation pause with Binance. 

    Some agree with Eleanor, especially regarding the Ripple v. SEC lawsuit. They believe the SEC will altogether drop the XRP lawsuit. According to them, the action hints at a strategic pivot to end an era of regulation by enforcement, giving way to positive collaboration.

    Related
    Ripple Exec Jokes Top SEC Lawyer Will Become Movie Critic
    Thu, 02/06/2025 - 06:00
    Ripple Exec Jokes Top SEC Lawyer Will Become Movie Critic
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    However, others think the action is just another delay, as there is no action letter from either parties to end the case. For now, all eyes are watching to see how the case progresses.

    For clarity, the SEC accused Binance and its former CEO, Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, of trading unregistered securities and operating without authorization.

    #Binance

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 11, 2025 - 13:18
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Records 500 Million Breakthrough: What's Happening?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Feb 11, 2025 - 13:12
    Shiba Inu Open Interest Jumps 15%, Will Price Follow Trend?
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Is JetBolt the Next-Generation Altcoin the Blockchain World Needs: How Zero Gas JetBolt Is a Game Changer
    $WXT Will Be Listed on LBank on February 12, Further Enhancing Global Market Liquidity
    Naoris Protocol Unveils World’s First Post-Quantum DePIN Testnet, Surpasses 500K Users & 2.5M PQ Transactions in First Week
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Records 500 Million Breakthrough: What's Happening?
    Shiba Inu Open Interest Jumps 15%, Will Price Follow Trend?
    'Unspoken Crypto Truth' Message Delivered By SHIB Team to Community
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD