Advertisement
AD

    Ripple v. SEC: What New Developments Mean

    Advertisement
    article image
    Dan Burgin
    January might be most crucial month for crypto in years
    Sat, 2/11/2024 - 11:42
    Ripple v. SEC: What New Developments Mean
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    New deadline

    The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has directed the SEC to file its last arguments by Jan. 15, after which the court will assess motions to either dismiss or proceed with portions of the case.

    The SEC filed suit against Ripple in December 2020, alleging that Ripple’s sale of XRP constituted an unregistered securities offering. Ripple, however, contends that XRP should be classified as a digital currency, not a security.

    This classification is crucial, as a ruling against Ripple could set a regulatory precedent for other cryptocurrencies, potentially reshaping the legal environment for the entire crypto sector.

    HOT Stories
    Shytoshi Kusama Leaves Epic Scam Warning for SHIB Holders: 'I’m Completely Fed Up'
    MicroStrategy's Bitcoin Success Principles Revealed by Founder Michael Saylor
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Stunning Truth About ‘The Bitcoin Standard’
    XRP Crucial Candlestick Pattern: Reversal Incoming? Can Bitcoin (BTC) Regain $70,000 Momentum? Ethereum (ETH) Doing Better Than You Think

    This deadline follows prolonged exchanges and disputes over XRP’s legal status and the SEC’s enforcement role in the crypto space. Ripple’s defense has argued that the SEC’s approach lacks clarity and that XRP doesn’t meet the standard definition of a security.

    Advertisement

    According to James K. Filan, a well-known figure in the XRP community, the SEC has requested an extension for filing its appeal brief until Jan. 15, 2025. Filan shared the SEC’s letter to the court in which the agency seeks this additional time.

    California case

    A U.S. District Court judge has issued rulings on key motions in the ongoing XRP lawsuit, where plaintiffs accuse Ripple Labs of securities law violations.

    As the case advances, settlement discussions have been scheduled, with a pretrial conference set for Dec. 19 and jury selection slated for Jan. 21, 2025.

    Related
    Ripple v. SEC: XRP Future Still Unclear on State Level, Lawyer Confirms
    Sun, 10/27/2024 - 14:55
    Ripple v. SEC: XRP Future Still Unclear on State Level, Lawyer Confirms
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    In the recent rulings, Judge Hamilton largely sided with the plaintiffs, approving four motions under the Daubert standard. Ripple’s attempts to exclude testimony from plaintiffs' experts Jeremy Clark and Saifedean Ammous were denied.

    Legal analyst Fred Rispoli has noted that XRP’s regulatory status remains uncertain, especially at the state level. He highlighted that the California case, rooted in state law, does not directly impact the SEC’s federal case against Ripple.

    Until Jan. 15

    On Nov. 1, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has set a Jan. 15, 2025, deadline for the SEC to file its opening brief in the ongoing appeal in its case against Ripple Labs.

    This brief will lay out the SEC's detailed legal arguments, backed by citations, and is considered pivotal to the appeal process, possibly influencing the final outcome for the agency.

    Ripple has also filed a preargument statement for its cross-appeal, following the established record in the case, which means no new evidence will be admitted.

    This phase marks a shift from the discovery disputes that defined earlier stages of the lawsuit. Legal expert Fred Rispoli has projected a ruling in early 2026.

    Some observers, like XRP supporter and attorney Bill Morgan, speculate that the SEC’s extension request might indicate a lack of confidence or a bid to delay. However, former SEC regional director Marc Fagel countered this, suggesting that the SEC may not be intentionally stalling but simply following procedural timelines.

    #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 2, 2024 - 11:02
    Shytoshi Kusama Leaves Epic Scam Warning for SHIB Holders: 'I’m Completely Fed Up'
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Nov 2, 2024 - 9:10
    MicroStrategy's Bitcoin Success Principles Revealed by Founder Michael Saylor
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Blockchain Africa Conference 2024: Set to Showcase Latest Developments in African Blockchain and Crypto Innovation
    Paribu Unveils Insights from the 2024 Cryptocurrency Awareness and Perception Survey
    Breaking Ground: Midnight to Launch the World’s First Deconstructed MMO on Aptos, Unveiling the Future of AA Gaming
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple v. SEC: What New Developments Mean
    Shytoshi Kusama Leaves Epic Scam Warning for SHIB Holders: 'I’m Completely Fed Up'
    MicroStrategy's Bitcoin Success Principles Revealed by Founder Michael Saylor
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD