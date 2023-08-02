Billions of SHIB Shifted by Whales as Shiba Inu Awaits Next Big Thing

SHIB up slightly in last 24 hours to $0.00000822

Per IntoTheBlock data, the last 24 hours have seen billions of SHIB shifted by whales, or large holders, as Shiba Inu records a massive 1.13 trillion SHIB in large transaction volume.



As seen on IntoTheBlock, the Large Transactions Volume metric gives an idea of the overall amount transacted by whales on a particular day. Meanwhile, large transactions are classified as any transfers of more than $100,000.

At the time of writing, SHIB was up slightly in the last 24 hours to $0.00000822. Notably, Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens BONE and LEASH have experienced an impressive rise in the last 24 hours.

BONE, the governance token of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, has sustained its price growth in recent days and was in the green at press time. BONE was up 8.68% in the last 24 hours to $1.64.

Dogekiller (LEASH) was up 12% in the same time frame to $487.

Big things coming?

Bitcoiner "Davinci Jeremie" shared optimism for Shiba Inu (SHIB) ahead of the Shibarium launch, predicting that big things are coming for SHIB. "Big things are happening for Shib looking forward to see what happens," Jeremie tweeted.



In an interesting move, the official Shiba Inu Twitter handle posted a teaser tweet of a Shiba Inu dog beaming while it hailed the Shiba Inu community.

Shiba Inu (SHIB), which was launched in August 2020, recently marked its third anniversary. As a result, both users and partners, including Wirex and Huobi crypto exchange, celebrated the project's spectacular growth in three years.

In response to Wirex's congratulations, the official Shiba Inu team praised the platform for allowing millions of users to make payments with SHIB at over 81 million retailers.