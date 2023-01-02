"Big Short" Hero Michael Burry Gives His Prediction for 2023 Market, Here's How Crypto Might React

article image
Arman Shirinyan
Prominent analyst believes pain is not yet over
Cover image via www.youtube.com

2022 was not the best year for the cryptocurrency market if we look back at it, and the main reason was the macro situation on traditional markets. With the rallying inflation, the financial regulator in the U.S. had no other choice but to condone a stricter monetary policy, suffocating every risk-on investment tool and bringing crypto markets down. Michael Burry believes 2023 will not be any different.

According to Burry, inflation has peaked, but it is not the last peak of this whole cycle. In the new year, we will see CPI even lower or possibly negative in the second half of 2023. Such a drastic drop will cause the recession everyone was waiting for last year.

Unfortunately for cryptocurrency and other risk-on markets, Burry anticipates another inflation spike. If the analyst is right, the market will have no other choice but to face another wave of pressure because of a key rate spike.

Looking back at predictions of other conservative financial analysts, it becomes clear that Burry is not the only one who believes in the upcoming aggravation of the macroeconomic situation in the financial field. Unfortunately, the correlation between the S&P 500 and Bitcoin reached an absolute high in 2022, practically making digital gold dependent on the performance of the index.

XRP and Cardano (ADA) Have Always Been Securities, Crypto Exec Says

However, such a high correlation between the two instruments should not surprise investors. After 2021's run, a significant amount of institutional investors gained exposure to the cryptocurrency market and Bitcoin in particular. As macroeconomic conditions got worse for risk-on assets, institutions began selling their risky assets, including Bitcoin, creating enormous pressure on the whole market.

Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

