    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The nonprofit has filed a brief in support of the SEC's appeal against the enterprise blockchain company
    Thu, 23/01/2025 - 6:11
    Better Markets Files Brief to Support SEC Against Ripple
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Washington-based non-profit Better Markets, which is focused on promoting "public interests" in financial markets, has filed an amicus brief in support of the U.S. Securities and Exchange's appeal against Ripple. 

    The filing says that the non-profit has "a strong interest" in this case after the definition of "an investment contract" has been dramatically narrowed by the district court, with a number of cryptocurrency offerings being removed. 

    The nonprofit has warned that "a huge number of everyday American investors" could be at risk as a result of this. 

    The SEC will lose its ability to protect investors from "widespread predations" in the crypto sector if it loses its jurisdiction over crypto securities. 

    "The district court’s decision is thus likely to spawn new types of investment contract offerings in the crypto realm and beyond that are immune from securities regulation and that inflict yet further financial pain on investors," the filing said. 

    As reported by U.Today, Better Markets CEO Dennis Kelleher previously stated that the SEC had a 90% chance of winning its appeal. 

    Last year, Kelleher described crypto as a "lawless industry" during an interview with Bloomberg. 

    "It's the only industry that I can think of ever better has taken the position that no laws apply to them. The security laws don't apply, the commodity laws don't apply. And they're basically saying to prosecutors and regulators, catch me if you can," he said. 

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

