Thu, 01/13/2022 - 07:43
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Betswap's BSGG token's listing on SushiSwap received a warm welcome by the community that pushed its trading volume close to $100 million on three pairs
Betswap BSGG Token Is Now Available for Trading on SushiSwap
Betswap decentralized wagering platform has listed its BSGG token on the SushiSwap decentralized exchange. The project was initially built on Ethereum and Polygon and is going to be launched on Solana and additional blockchains.

The BSGG token works as the native asset behind all services provided by Betswap's ecosystem. The token's launch can be considered highly successful with the trading volume on three pairs reaching $100 million. The listing on SushiSwap is a major milestone of Betswap's growth path.

BSGG token details

BSGG is an ERC-20 token built on Ethereum blockchain which acts as the utility token of the Betswap.gg ecosystem. The token's supply is fixed at 10 billion, periodically distributed over 36 months.

In addition to being a utility token behind the Betswap ecosystem, it is being used as a bargaining chip for paying fees on sports wagers and a tool for powering the DAO model of Betswap by giving holders the ability to perform the decentralized governance of the project.

Betswap Platfrom
Source: Betswap

The token is also available for staking in liquidity pools for generating rewards passively. The company behind the token continuously holds buyback events that allow them to indirectly control the circulating supply and increase demand for the token on decentralized markets.

The launch of the BSGG token on SushiSwap was a long-awaited event in the Betswap community and was warmly welcomed by all of its holders. The listing is even expected to increase demand for the token in the long term.

About Betswap

Betswap is one of the first decentralized platforms that fully utilizes the capabilities of blockchain technology and changes the wagering process by using it in online sports. Additionally, Betswap was an innovator in making wagering a multi-blockchain solution. Moreover, the project is constantly buying back its own token, which directly supports its community and the token itself.

article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

