    Base Flips Optimism (OP) as Biggest L2 in OP Stack

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Base total value locked hits new all-time high
    Fri, 7/06/2024 - 10:11
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Coinbase exchange’s layer-2 scaling solution, Base, has outranked many of its peers on sustained growth since the start of this year. According to data from DeFiLlama, the Base Total Value Locked (TVL) has now jumped to its all-time high (ATH) in value at $1.784 billion. Base crossed the $1 billion milestone earlier in March.

    Base-Optimism flip

    In relation to their relative ages, Base is a relatively newer protocol compared to Optimism. However, the emergence of Base came with a very defined embrace that has helped it keep up pace with growth figures.

    While it currently boasts of a TVL ATH of $1.78 billion, Optimism has only managed to rake in $878.62 million. Though Base was designed using the OP Stack, both layer-2 protocols currently operate on a very different adoption rhythm. 

    On Base, the largest application is Aerodrome with a TVL of over $712 million. This protocol is also deployed on Optimism, however, with $147.01 million in value locked. The other intersecting application in the top five for both Optimism and Base is Uniswap. Again, the TVL of Uniswap on Base is $314 million, while that of Optimism comes in at $73.97 million.

    The OP Stack ecosystem itself is bigger than the duo of Base and Optimism, with other DeFi, gaming and media protocols designed using the technology. Popular examples on this front include opBNB, Farcaster and Zora Network, among others.

    While each of these protocols has recorded impressive growths over the past year, Base remains in the lead, per current data.

    OP Stack and growth hurdles

    Despite the growth of Base and its recognition on the market, the protocol still faces significant backlash from critics. Most of the conversation in this regard hinges on the emergence of meme coins with a very short shelf life.

    Activities on Base have often forced network congestion that generally leads to a halt in the Coinbase ecosystem as a whole. The OP Stack ecosystem is also known to suffer attacks, with Sonne Finance’s $20 million exploit one of the latest in the ecosystem.

    #Base
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

