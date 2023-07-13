Bank of America's Shocking Anti-Crypto Move, Coinbase CEO Reacts

Thu, 07/13/2023 - 11:18
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Previously, bank's chairman made some unappealing comments about 'digital gold'
Bank of America's Shocking Anti-Crypto Move, Coinbase CEO Reacts
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Tensions between traditional financial institutions and the burgeoning crypto world came to the forefront when Bank of America reportedly closed a customer's personal bank account due to its association with Bitcoin transactions via Coinbase.

In an unexpected move, the banking giant reportedly closed a customer's personal bank account, which had been actively used for 15 years, allegedly due to the customer's cryptocurrency transactions through Coinbase. "This is a war on Bitcoin & crypto," the customer exclaimed on Twitter, stirring a fervent reaction from the cryptocurrency community.

Reacting to the situation, Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, expressed his concern and reached out to other Bank of America customers to understand whether they had experienced a similar fate. In a Twitter poll set up by Armstrong, approximately 1,000 out of 10,000 respondents claimed that their accounts were also closed by the bank without any justification.

Related
Mike Novogratz Expects Bitcoin to Trade Higher by End of 2023

Despite the bank's seemingly drastic action, it is worth noting that some Bank of America customers came forward to share their positive experiences with the institution. One user commented, "The reason I have kept using Bank of America is because they have been so crypto-friendly for me. I've moved over a million from Coinbase and BoA, and it's always been seamless."

The incident illuminates the existing friction between traditional financial institutions and the crypto sector. As cryptocurrencies continue to gain acceptance and become more mainstream, these kinds of situations underscore the need for a regulatory framework that addresses the concerns of traditional financial institutions, while ensuring the growth and innovation of the cryptocurrency sector.

#Coinbase #Brian Armstrong
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Ripple Lawsuit: SEC Could Lose Case Only on These Key Grounds, Legal Expert Says
07/13/2023 - 10:53
Ripple Lawsuit: SEC Could Lose Case Only on These Key Grounds, Legal Expert Says
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image U.Today Expands its Partnership with Investing.com, Adds Price Widgets
07/13/2023 - 10:22
U.Today Expands its Partnership with Investing.com, Adds Price Widgets
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image KuCoin Trading Volume Smashes Through $1 Trillion in H1, 2023, Report Says
07/13/2023 - 10:00
KuCoin Trading Volume Smashes Through $1 Trillion in H1, 2023, Report Says
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov