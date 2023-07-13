Bank of America's Shocking Anti-Crypto Move, Coinbase CEO Reacts

Tensions between traditional financial institutions and the burgeoning crypto world came to the forefront when Bank of America reportedly closed a customer's personal bank account due to its association with Bitcoin transactions via Coinbase.

In an unexpected move, the banking giant reportedly closed a customer's personal bank account, which had been actively used for 15 years, allegedly due to the customer's cryptocurrency transactions through Coinbase. "This is a war on Bitcoin & crypto," the customer exclaimed on Twitter, stirring a fervent reaction from the cryptocurrency community.

Reacting to the situation, Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, expressed his concern and reached out to other Bank of America customers to understand whether they had experienced a similar fate. In a Twitter poll set up by Armstrong, approximately 1,000 out of 10,000 respondents claimed that their accounts were also closed by the bank without any justification.

Despite the bank's seemingly drastic action, it is worth noting that some Bank of America customers came forward to share their positive experiences with the institution. One user commented, "The reason I have kept using Bank of America is because they have been so crypto-friendly for me. I've moved over a million from Coinbase and BoA, and it's always been seamless."

The incident illuminates the existing friction between traditional financial institutions and the crypto sector. As cryptocurrencies continue to gain acceptance and become more mainstream, these kinds of situations underscore the need for a regulatory framework that addresses the concerns of traditional financial institutions, while ensuring the growth and innovation of the cryptocurrency sector.