Bank of America Now Uses Blockchain for Settling Stock Trades

News
Mon, 05/17/2021 - 14:39
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bank of America is now settling stock trades on a blockchain
Bank of America Now Uses Blockchain for Settling Stock Trades
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bank of America has joined the blockchain-based settlement network for U.S. equities that was developed by regulated crypto company Paxos, Bloomberg reports.

This is the third bank to try out the regulator-approved Paxos Settlement Service (after Credit Suisse and Nomura). Presently, its use is limited to internal transactions pending regulatory approval.

The service allows two parties to settle equities trades in mere minutes instead of days. It was greenlit by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission back in October 2019.

Related
Bank of America’s April Survey Says Bitcoin Is a Bubble

Paxos CEO Chad Cascarilla claims that onboarding clients like Bank of America is important to push the technology's mainstream adoption:

Bitball Bitball

The way we get mainstream adoption is by having firms like Bank of America join in and feel comfortable.

Paxos runs its own private version of the Ethereum blockchain.

#Ethereum News #Blockchain News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Ark Breaks with Elon Musk on Bitcoin, Describing Tesla's U-Turn as "Misguided"
05/17/2021 - 17:55

Ark Breaks with Elon Musk on Bitcoin, Describing Tesla's U-Turn as "Misguided"
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA, BNB and DOGE Price Analysis for May 17
05/17/2021 - 16:17

BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA, BNB and DOGE Price Analysis for May 17
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
article image Cardano Creator Wants to Help Elon Musk Fix Dogecoin
05/17/2021 - 16:01

Cardano Creator Wants to Help Elon Musk Fix Dogecoin
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

Featured videos

Subscribe to U.Today
TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img