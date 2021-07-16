Bank of America Approves BTC Futures Trading, Will Be Allegedly Using CME Bitcoin Futures Too

Bank of America will allegedly permit trading CME Bitcoin futures to some of its clients

As reported by CoinDesk, the second-biggest U.S. bank, Bank of America, allegedly plans to roll out Bitcoin futures trading for some of its customers.

CoinDesk cites two individuals who shared this data anonymously.

BANK OF AMERICA APPROVES BITCOIN FUTURES TRADING FOR SOME CLIENTS - COINDESK — *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) July 16, 2021

According to them, BoA will also be using Bitcoin futures provided by CME. This Chicago-based exchange was the first entity to roll out BTC futures trading in December 2017, when Bitcoin hit its first significant all-time high close to the $20,000 price mark.