Balaji Srinivasan Bets on BTC at $1 Million in 90 Days, Robert Kiyosaki Says Global Financial Crisis Is Worsening, SHIB Lead Shares New Message in Bio: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Bitcoin (BTC) at $1,000,000 in 90 days: insane bet by Balaji Srinivasan

This weekend, all eyes of the crypto community were on Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency on the market, as it became a subject of discussion between former a16z partner Balaji Srinivasan and Coinbase CTO James Medlock. The latter tweeted that he is ready to bet $1 million on the fact that the U.S. Dollar will not face hyperinflation. Srinivasan replied by saying that he would take this bet and place $2 million on Bitcoin as he is certain that, in 90 days, the value of BTC will increase to an astonishing $1,000,000. If this does not happen, Srinivasan will pay Medlock $1 million. Many prominent influencers in the crypto space, such as risk analyst Nassim Taleb and DOGE co-founder Billy Markus , have opined on the bet, with most of them expressing skepticism about such a move. As recently reported by U.Today, veteran trader Peter Brandt has also joined the "skeptics club," calling Balaji Srinivasan's prediction of a $1 million Bitcoin price within 90 days "stupid."

"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author to issue emergency podcast as global financial crisis is worsening

On Saturday , investor and author of popular book "Rich Dad Poor Dad," Robert Kiyosaki took to Twitter to announce that his second Emergency podcast with Andy Schectman is coming soon. He then proceeded by writing that in his opinion, the global financial crisis is getting worse and that "more and more dominos are falling." This is obviously a reference to major banks that went bankrupt recently: Silvergate Bank, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank. According to Kioysaki, the root of this lies in "DBC," Deception, Betrayal and Collusion, that occur within "banks, Wall Street and government." Previously , the investor warned that "crash and crisis" were just getting started and recommended that his followers purchase Bitcoin, silver and gold to protect themselves from a crisis.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) lead announces new era as community receives designation

Lead of Shiba Inu project Shytoshi Kusama has once again shared a message to the SHIB community via updating his Twitter bio. This time, he praised SHIB enthusiasts for the great job they did by supporting the project and designated each and every member of the community as the new Defense Breed. The message reads: "If you fly the Shib flag, it shouldn't be reversible. Great job, Shibarmy. You all are the new defense breed." As stated in a Shibarium blog post , the "Breeds" was a concept to help create structure in an otherwise structureless, decentralized group of volunteers that wanted the best for both SHIB and its community. The earlier "Breed" team took up the responsibility of fighting FUD, negotiating and closing deals with different companies on behalf of Shiba Inu.

