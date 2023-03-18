Elon Musk's Meme Tweet Causes This Reaction of Shiba Inu Lead

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

On Friday, the eccentric techno billionaire Elon Musk took to his Twitter handle to post another meme tweet. This was a changed text of a popular song "The Impossible Dream" by the Welsh singer and TV presenter Rhydian.

Musk changed the first line of the song so that it goes as "To meme the impossible meme, to fight the unbeatable foe."

Musk addressed that "message" to the artificial intelligence product ChatGPT, which he slammed as "woke" earlier this year several times.

Take that, ChatGPT! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 17, 2023

On March 3, Musk tweeted that the sphere of his interests now includes not only crypto but artificial intelligence too. Earlier he stated that ChatGPT had started providing texts with false information to users programmed by its creator, Open AI company, so as not to offend users on any basis (politics, religion, nationality and so on).

Elon Musk co-founded Open AI back in 2015 but three years later opted to quit over discrepancies with the other co-founders. Now he is rumored to seek AI scientists and experts to set up his own AI-company that would be able to rival Open AI.

The aforementioned tweet of Musk was commented on by the lead of Shiba Inu known as Shytoshi Kusama on social media. He tweeted "SHIBARMY?" as if suggesting that Musk was again hinting at his support of meme cryptocurrencies and SHIB this time in particular.

Overall, Musk has always been advocating for the original meme coin DOGE that was created in 2013 by Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer as a joke side project, a parody on Bitcoin. However, the love of Elon Musk to memes has led to the creation of other dog-themed coins: Shiba Inu, BabyDoge, Floki Inu and others.