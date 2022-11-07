BabyDogeSwap Boasts Two New Listings: Details

Yuri Molchan
BabyDogeSwap app has been listed on two major new platforms
Baby Doge Coin Twitter account has announced some good news: the meme coin's dex app has been listed on two new platforms.

BabyDogeSwap dex app has been added to Coin98 — a wallet, exchange and DeFi platform in one — and it was also listed on dapp.com.

However, the price of the coin is down nearly 6% as the coin is trading at $0.000000001427, according to CoinMarketCap.

These follow a series of recent listings when BabyDoge support was added by several crypto exchanges — ProBit Global and ONUS, located in South Korea and Vietnam.

Also, over the weekend, the meme coin's Twitter account hit a major milestone as it reached 1.7 million followers.

