BabyDoge Flips ETH as Most Traded Coin Among Top 1,000 BSC Wallets

WhaleStats has provided data, showing that BabyDoge, one of the crypto coins inspired by Shiba Inu memes, has become the most traded token among biggest Binance Smart Chain wallet owners
BabyDoge flips ETH as most traded coin
According to the aforementioned crypto tracker, BabyDoge has flipped Ethereum as the asset that top 1,000 BSC (Binance Smart Chain) wallet owners prefer to trade most often.
Earlier today, the meme crypto demonstrated a rise by 41.9 percent, rising to $0.000000002993. At the time of writing, BabyDoge is changing hands at $0.000000002972 on the OKEx exchange.
Apart from that, the amount of wallets holding this canine crypto has hit a record of 1,110,205.
JUST IN: #BabyDoge had flipped $ETH to be most traded token among the top 1000 BSC wallets 🔥🔥— WhaleStats - the top 1000 BSC richlist (@WhaleStatsBSC) January 2, 2022
🚀 #BabyDoge price ups 41.9% in the past 24hrs with a current price of $0.000000002820
Will #BabyDoge follow in the footstep of #SHIB? 🤔
Whale leaderboard: https://t.co/Uc1nehVFyZ pic.twitter.com/xqJSMDRQp3
Besides, the largest 1,000 Binance Coin wallets are now holding an astonishing amount of 45,366,399,736,989 BabyDoge worth, however, just $121,629 – less than 3 BTC.
🏆 New Record: #BabyDoge reaches an astonishing 1,110,000+ holders.— WhaleStats - the top 1000 BSC richlist (@WhaleStatsBSC) January 3, 2022
Current Holder Count: 1,110,205
💹 The top 1000 BNB wallets are holding 45,366,399,736,989 #BabyDoge ($121,629 USD)
Source: https://t.co/Uc1nehV7Jr#BabyDoge #BabyDogeCoin #BabyDogeArmy
BabyDoge is one of the slew of Dogecoin copycats that emerged after the DOGE crypto started getting attention from the crypto market and Elon Musk (a big Dogecoin fan) in particular. The list of Dogecoin copycats includes BabyDoge, Uncle Doge, MissDoge, Lil Doge, Mama Doge, Sister Doge, etc.