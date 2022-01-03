BabyDoge Flips ETH as Most Traded Coin Among Top 1,000 BSC Wallets

Mon, 01/03/2022 - 14:34
article image
Yuri Molchan
Another canine cryptocurrency is winning the attention of top crypto whales, becoming most traded coin for them
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

WhaleStats has provided data, showing that BabyDoge, one of the crypto coins inspired by Shiba Inu memes, has become the most traded token among biggest Binance Smart Chain wallet owners

BabyDoge flips ETH as most traded coin

According to the aforementioned crypto tracker, BabyDoge has flipped Ethereum as the asset that top 1,000 BSC (Binance Smart Chain) wallet owners prefer to trade most often.

Earlier today, the meme crypto demonstrated a rise by 41.9 percent, rising to $0.000000002993. At the time of writing, BabyDoge is changing hands at $0.000000002972 on the OKEx exchange.

Apart from that, the amount of wallets holding this canine crypto has hit a record of 1,110,205.

Besides, the largest 1,000 Binance Coin wallets are now holding an astonishing amount of 45,366,399,736,989 BabyDoge worth, however, just $121,629 – less than 3 BTC.

BabyDoge is one of the slew of Dogecoin copycats that emerged after the DOGE crypto started getting attention from the crypto market and Elon Musk (a big Dogecoin fan) in particular. The list of Dogecoin copycats includes BabyDoge, Uncle Doge, MissDoge, Lil Doge, Mama Doge, Sister Doge, etc.

article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

