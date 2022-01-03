BabyDoge Flips ETH as Most Traded Coin Among Top 1,000 BSC Wallets

Another canine cryptocurrency is winning the attention of top crypto whales, becoming most traded coin for them

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

WhaleStats has provided data, showing that BabyDoge, one of the crypto coins inspired by Shiba Inu memes, has become the most traded token among biggest Binance Smart Chain wallet owners

BabyDoge flips ETH as most traded coin

According to the aforementioned crypto tracker, BabyDoge has flipped Ethereum as the asset that top 1,000 BSC (Binance Smart Chain) wallet owners prefer to trade most often.

Earlier today, the meme crypto demonstrated a rise by 41.9 percent, rising to $0.000000002993. At the time of writing, BabyDoge is changing hands at $0.000000002972 on the OKEx exchange.

Apart from that, the amount of wallets holding this canine crypto has hit a record of 1,110,205.

Ads Ads

JUST IN: #BabyDoge had flipped $ETH to be most traded token among the top 1000 BSC wallets 🔥🔥



🚀 #BabyDoge price ups 41.9% in the past 24hrs with a current price of $0.000000002820



Will #BabyDoge follow in the footstep of #SHIB? 🤔



Whale leaderboard: https://t.co/Uc1nehVFyZ pic.twitter.com/xqJSMDRQp3 — WhaleStats - the top 1000 BSC richlist (@WhaleStatsBSC) January 2, 2022

Besides, the largest 1,000 Binance Coin wallets are now holding an astonishing amount of 45,366,399,736,989 BabyDoge worth, however, just $121,629 – less than 3 BTC.

BabyDoge is one of the slew of Dogecoin copycats that emerged after the DOGE crypto started getting attention from the crypto market and Elon Musk (a big Dogecoin fan) in particular. The list of Dogecoin copycats includes BabyDoge, Uncle Doge, MissDoge, Lil Doge, Mama Doge, Sister Doge, etc.