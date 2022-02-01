BabyDoge Reaches 1.360 Million Holders, Surpassing ETH as Most-Traded Token

BabyDoge has grown to be the most traded coin by largest whales on Binance Smart Chain, hitting a new high in holder number

Recently published data shows that BabyDoge coin has surpassed Ethereum as the most traded cryptocurrency for the owners of the 1,000 largest Binance Smart Chain (BSC) wallets.

These statistics were shared by WhaleStats analytics platform.

💎👏 JUST IN: #BabyDoge @babydogecoin had flipped #ETH to be most traded token by the top 1000 #BSC whales



🚀🚀 #BabyDoge price ups 7.3% in the past 24hrs with a current price of $0.000000004166



Will #BabyDogeCoin follow in the footstep of #SHIB? 🤔



👉 https://t.co/RH6VPeojbB pic.twitter.com/vzxwBIa1SZ February 1, 2022

ETH remains the most widely traded token, however.

On the list of the top 10 purchased coins, BabyDoge comes second after Binance Coin (BNB).

Another record that has been achieved by this trending meme cryptocurrency is yet another milestone of the holder number. WhaleStats has also reported that the current number of BabyDoge holders has soared to 1,360,410 from 1,325,042 a week ago.

At the moment, according to WhaleStats, a total of 937,273,486,501,487 BabyDoge worth $3,932,818 is stored in by the largest BNB whales in their crypto addresses.